FLORENCE — Samuel Pettus Hall III, of Florence, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020, at age 66. A burial service will be held on Tuesday at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville at 2 p.m. with Dr. John T. Brock and associate pastor Chris Underwood officiating. A memorial celebration will be held in 2021 with date TBA.
Sam was a devout Christian with a passion for music. He was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir for most of his life. He was also a member of various music groups in the Shoals area and Tennessee, where he spent time as a music minister.
He proudly served his country as an Army veteran and in the Peace Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Diane Spurlock Hall and Samuel Pettus Hall Jr.
He survived by his wife, Madolyn Hall; children, Ben Hall (Jennifer), Leah Hall, Virginia Quigley Thornley (Christian); grandchildren, Connor Hall, Dylan Hall, Aiden Hall, Ava Hall, and Harrison Thornley; parent, Lavern Hall; siblings, Katrina Hall Kelley, Barron Hall, Pam Quillen (Darryl), Bridgett Hall Vines (Gerald); nieces and nephews, Rodney Hall, Matthew Hall, Kelli Miller Bassham, Jessi Vines, Katelyn Quillen Springer, Barroness Hall and Diane Hall.
In lieu of flower arrangements, memorial contributions can be made to Highland Baptist Church Music Ministry, Sam’s favorite form of worship.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are invited to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
