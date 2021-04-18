TOWN CREEK — Samuel R. Key, 88, died April 16, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. Tuesday with services to follow at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek. Please refer to the Jackson Memory website for obituary.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.