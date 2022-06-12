FLORENCE — Samuel Randle Faulkner, Sr., age 79, of Florence, passed away June 7, 2022. The family will receive friends today, June 12, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home with the service starting at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother Larry Burank will officiate. Burial will follow in Florence City Cemetery.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Vivle Faulkner and James Dewey Faulkner; brother, Jimmy Faulkner; and sister, Navada Josephine Faulkner.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Bernice M. Faulkner; daughter, Dewanna Grace (Larry); granddaughter, Michelle Ray (Mitchell); daughter, Delinda Fryer; granddaughter, Kayla Fryer; son, Samuel (Randle) Faulkner, Jr. (Melanie); grandsons, Colton Faulkner (Beth), Landen Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Drayden Fryer, Kingston Hester, Kane Hester, Kameron Hester, Junior Thompson and Bexleigh Faulkner. Addition survivors include siblings, Troy Faulkner (Sandy), Mary Mullins; sister-in-law, Linda Faulkner; stepdaughter, Tina Willis (Wade), stepgranddaughter, Brittany Collins (Michael); stepgrandson, Trent Willis (Sydni); stepgreat-grandson, James.
Mr. Faulkner was retired from W.L. Hailey of Nashville, TN, as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Valley View House of Prayer. He loved horses and visiting the Amish country. He was also a member of the Southern Wayne County Wagon Club.
Serving as pallbearers are Trent Willis, Michael Collins, Chris Faulkner, Mitchell Ray, Colton Faulkner, and James Russell.
The family would like to thank the care givers of Kindred Hospice (Renea, Brooke, Terry, Kay, Garry, Dustin, Melony, Rose, Nina, Felicia, Cindy, Rosa, and Carmen) for the wonderful care they provided to our loved one. Also, Jarmar with DME equipment we truly appreciate you. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented