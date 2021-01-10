MOUNT HOPE — Mr. Sam Spruell, 63, of Mt. Hope, Alabama, passed away on January 7, 2021 at St. Vincent in Birmingham, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Spruell; a son, Jonathon Spruell (Kristi); daughter, Elizabeth Rhodes (Ricky); mother, Sue Spruell; sister, Judy Spruell; brother, Wayne Spruell (Sherry); and five grandchildren, Shelby, Madi, Max, Mia, and Cam.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Spruell.

There will be a private, family-only service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Caring Place in Mount Hope, AL. Paypal: paypal.me/caringplace Venmo: Caring-Place.

