MOUNT HOPE — Mr. Sam Spruell, 63, of Mt. Hope, Alabama, passed away on January 7, 2021 at St. Vincent in Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Spruell; a son, Jonathon Spruell (Kristi); daughter, Elizabeth Rhodes (Ricky); mother, Sue Spruell; sister, Judy Spruell; brother, Wayne Spruell (Sherry); and five grandchildren, Shelby, Madi, Max, Mia, and Cam.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Spruell.
There will be a private, family-only service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Caring Place in Mount Hope, AL. Paypal: paypal.me/caringplace Venmo: Caring-Place.
