MUSCLE SHOALS — Samuel S. “Sammy” Wisdom, 58, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Sammy loved painting, Alabama Football, and traveling out West with his brother, Ricky. But most of all, he had lots of love for his family, especially his granddaughters. Sammy was a big, strong, gentle giant, with a heart of gold, and he will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Magan Leigh Wisdom; parents, Margaret Jean and William Johnny Wisdom; and brother-in-law, Stan Denton.
Sammy is survived by his children, William Andrew Wisdom (Kim) and Katherine Brooke Potter (Donald); sister, Teresa Denton; brothers, Johnny E. Wisdom (Jean), David P. Wisdom (Michelle), Walter D. Wisdom (Marci), and Ricky Streetman; grandchildren, Megan Beth Wisdom and McKinley May Wisdom; and many, many nieces and nephews.
