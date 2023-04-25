MUSCLE SHOALS — Samuel “Sammy” Alexander, 74, died April 24, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

