RUSSELLVILLE
Samuel Roscoe Stokes, 68 years old of Russellville, AL., passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, 2022, noon – 2 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will be December 31, 2022, 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.
He was born February 4, 1954, in Wurzburg, Germany.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Felming; and father, Robert Roscoe Stokes; his brother, Robert Stokes; and his mother- in- law, Florene Hester.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Janet Hester Stokes; daughter, Angel Stokes; son, John “JT” Stokes (Julie); sister, Jane Crowe (Ed); father- in- law, Graton Hester; brother -in- law, Albert Hester (Sheree); grandson, Everett Stokes; three nephews; and a host of aunts; uncles; and cousins.
He was a Christian who loved all his church affiliations.
Akins Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
