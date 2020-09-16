FLORENCE
Sandra Allison Baskins, 69, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Oak Grove Pentecostal Church. The funeral service will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. Bro. Steve Bender will officiate, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family asks that everyone maintain social distancing and wear masks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Baskins; grandson, Dylan; and son-in-law, Johnny Collins; along with her parents, Raymond and Bama Allison; three brothers and two sisters.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Reena Collins; grandson, Mason Franks; sister, Lucille Clemmons; and brothers, Vernon and Rayburn Allison.
Sandra’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to offset funeral expenses.
