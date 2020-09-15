FLORENCE — Sandra Allison Baskins, 69, died September 13, 2020. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Pentecostal Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

