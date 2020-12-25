FLORENCE — Sandra Ann Crane, 71, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of River Bend Church of Christ.
A memorial service will be held at Greenview Memorial Chapel on Monday, December 28, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Colby Junkin and Don Miller will preside. She will be buried in Pensacola, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Helen Crane. She is survived by her sons, Ed Oglesby (Stephanie) and Matt Oglesby (Haley); and her grandchildren, Caroline, Jack, Charlie, and Finn.
A native of Pensacola, Florida, Sandy worked for many years in the drug and alcohol recovery services in Nashville, TN. After her retirement, she moved to Florence and enjoyed working the last several years with the ladies at Fiddle Dee D in Tuscumbia. Her hobbies included crafts, plants, and pets.
The family would like to thank Sandy’s neighbors for all their help through the years and especially in her last days. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Colbert County animal shelter where she was a volunteer and supporter.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented