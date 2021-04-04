TOWN CREEK — Sandra Jean Aldridge Bradford, 70, died April 2, 2021. Graveside service is 11:00 a.m. Monday in Elmwood Cemetery. Sandra was the wife of Robert Lee Bradford Sr.

