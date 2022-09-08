TOWN CREEK — Sandra Calvert Terry, 75 years of age, a resident of Town Creek, AL, died after a brief illness at Mitchell Hollingsworth on Monday, September 5, 2022. Born September 20, 1946, Mrs. Terry was a graduate of Central High School and Larimore Business College. She enjoyed reading inspirational books, farm life, sewing, and especially visiting her grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Church and enjoyed the Faith Classics group.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Glass; her brother, John S. Calvert, his spouse, Lynn Calvert; her granddaughters, Zoe Welch, Madison Marks, and Belle Johnston, and her grandson, Jackson Marks. Mrs. Terry was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Terry; her daughter, Julie Ann Marks, and her parents, W.J. Calvert and Lucile Calvert.
Visitation will be Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Mrs. Calvert’s grandsons and nephews will be serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth, and special friends, Joyce Crowden and Rita Freeman.
