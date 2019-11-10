MUSCEL SHOALS — Sandra Creasy Angel passed away surrounded by her family on November 7, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, from 2 - 5 p.m. at CrossPoint Church of Christ. Her Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Cosby and Braxton Bogus officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Cemetery.
Sandra was a member of GraceLife Church of the Shoals. She was sister, Momma, Nanny, and friend to many. She loved fiercely and tirelessly. Her family felt her selfless love, but she would give the credit to her Great Savior! Sandra pointed us to Jesus’ love and saving grace. We rise up and call her blessed.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Jessy Walter Creasy of Lutts, TN; mother, Margaret Reaves Creasy, Sheffield, AL; sister, Verna Jean Creasy, of Colbert County; brother, Jessy Lloyd Creasy of Florence; and former husband, Cecil William Angel of Florence.
She is survived by her children, Natalie Angel Bogus and husband, Braxton Carl Bogus of Florence, Alison Angel Ware of Muscle Shoals, Tracy Angel Corum and husband, Tom Corum, of Athens, and William Delane Angel and wife, Tracey Jenkins Angel of Florence; step-daughter, Jaclyn Holland of Orange Beach, AL; grandchildren, Danielle Holcombe and husband, Phillip, Thomas Corum and wife, Kirstie, Tyler Corum and wife Leigh Carl, Caleb Braxton Bogus and wife, Katelyn, Joshua Levi Bogus, Angel Rainey and husband, Jake, Stephen, Mark and Kayln Angel; great-grandchildren, Avery, Tatum, Cohen and Caroline Corum, Rowan Kate Rainey, Hannah Kate Bogus, Millie Holcombe, and two great-grandchildren on the way; brothers, Dennis Wayne Creasy and wife Donna of Florence, and Danny Ray Creasy and wife, Francis, of Iron City; and sister, Sharon Creasy Russ and husband, Mark, of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Thomas and Tyler Corum, Caleb and Joshua Bogus and Stephen and Mark Angel and Phillip Holcombe and Jake Rainey.
