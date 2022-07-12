RUSSELLVILLE — Sandra Darlene Aytug, 65, died July 9, 2022. No public visitation. Family graveside service was Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing.

