MUSCLE SHOALS — Ms. Sandra Dean Bigbee, 68, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the Morrison Chapel. There will be a private interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Ms. Bigbee attended Ms. Howard’s School for Cultured Young Women, where she met her treasured life-long friends. She graduated from Judson School, in Scottsdale, AZ, and attended community college in Mesa, AZ. She was the co-founder of Running P Saddlery and Ropes. She was preceded in death by her father, Perry Bigbee.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffny Schifano Shockley; mother, Frances Bigbee; brothers Clint and Stuart Bigbee; and grandchildren, Sadie and Sam Shockley. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she adored her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Bigbee, Clint Bigbee, Chase Bigbee, Sam Shockley, Johnny Wagnon and Blair Bigbee.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented