TUSCUMBIA — Sandra Delores James Hinson, 77, died July 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will immediately follow with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Robert Hinson.
