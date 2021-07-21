TUSCUMBIA — Sandra Delores James Hinson, 77, died July 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will immediately follow with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Robert Hinson.

