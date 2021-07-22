TUSCUMBIA — Sandra Delores James Hinson passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 in her home at the age of 77. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death. Sandra lived on Colbert Heights Mountain and was a devoted Christian, having been baptized at an early age. For many years, she was an active member of the Church of Christ at Piney Grove in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert Virgil Hinson, Jr.; her eldest son, Daniel Blaine Hinson and his wife, April; her second son, Joel Nathan Hinson and his wife, Karen; her granddaughter, Cassidy Hinson; her brothers, Maurice James and Wayne James; and her sister, Janice Murphy. She was the eldest daughter of Mamie Grace Graham James and Dennis Harden James, who preceded her in death. She was born on September 4, 1943 at Colbert County Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama.
Sandra attended school at Deshler in Tuscumbia, Alabama and graduated in 1961. She earned a B.S. in Biology Education with a minor in Math at Florence State College in 1965. She began teaching mathematics at Muscle Shoals High School from 1965-1968.
She met Virgil in 1966 and they married the same year on August 12.
In 1969, she earned a Master’s degree in Combined Science at the University of Mississippi. She continued her teaching career at Central High School in Lauderdale County from 1969-1970. She began teaching at Phil Campbell High School in 1972, where she taught Trigonometry, Algebra, Geometry, and Advanced Math for 21 years. She was also the Scholars Bowl Sponsor and Math Team Sponsor. She retired in 1993 after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
The family wishes to convey their deepest gratitude to the caregivers and Kindred nurses that helped tend to Sandra’s needs. Particularly, they wish to thank Sandra Hester, Angie Jones, Martha Kimbrough, and Tammy Dalrymple.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from noon - 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel on US Highway 43 in Tuscumbia, AL. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandra’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You are invited to leave online condolences at www.colbertmemorial.com.
