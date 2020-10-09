RED BAY — Sandra June Dempsey Beasley, 77, was born March 6, 1943 to Mr. John Thomas and Mrs. Opal Lemay Dempsey in Russellville, AL. Sandra graduated from Belgreen High School in 1961. Married right after graduation to Joseph Wheeler Beasley, Jr., they recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. Together, the Beasley’s were longtime members of First United Methodist Church in Red Bay, AL.
There will be a private family service with Brother Mitch Nethery officiating. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Beasley, Jr.; daughters, Angela Boyd (Sonny), Melissa Beasley and Cynthia Beasley; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and her lifelong friend, Joyce Ezzell Davis. Sandra had many close cousins and sweet loving friends, too many to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kevin Thomas Beasley and her brother, John Douglas Dempsey.
Pallbearers will be Alex Beasley, Cody Dill, Chase White, Bradley Lindsey, Brandon Long, Greg Beasley and Brett White.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations made in memory of Mrs. Beasley to be made to the First United Methodist Church, Red Bay, AL.
