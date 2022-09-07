FLORENCE

Sandra Fay Calvert Terry, 75, died September 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

