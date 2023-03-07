MOULTON — Sandra Gail Fletcher, 56, died March 5, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

