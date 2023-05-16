FLORENCE — Sandra Gail Pruitt, 72, died May 13, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers Chapel Methodist Church. A funeral will follow in the church. Greenview Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you