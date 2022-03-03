FLORENCE — Sandra Gail Sanders, age 56, passed away February 28, 2022. The family will receive friends today at Williams Funeral Home from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral starting at 1:00 p.m. and Brother Chris Aday officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Elizabeth Mitchell; brothers, Owen Alexander and Bobby Alexander; and special nephew, Steve Alexander.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Randy Sanders, and son, “Bubba” Brandon Sanders, whom she adored and loved dearly.
Sandy was a loving, faithful wife. She always had a smile on her face, regardless of the circumstances. Barbie dolls and cookbooks were her favorite things to collect. She sure will be missed.
Special thanks to Paul, nurses, and staff on IDU floor at Helen Keller Hospital. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
