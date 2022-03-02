FLORENCE — Sandra Gail Sanders, 56, died February 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with the funeral starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Randy Sanders.

