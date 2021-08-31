LEXINGTON — Sandra Gale Aday, 71, died August 29, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greenhill Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

