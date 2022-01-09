CRYSTAL LAKE, IL — Sandra Gruhlke passed away on December 27, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday January 12, 2022, at Elkins East Chapel. Services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Interment will be at Peck Cemetery.

