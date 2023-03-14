FLORENCE — Mrs. Sandra McDaniel Hunt, age 81, of Florence passed away Thursday March 9, 2023.
Services were held at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11th with Bro. John Powell and Bro. Rodney Sparks officiating. The burial followed in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tony Hunt.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Charles Hunt; sons, Steve (Jodie) Hunt and Ken (Chriss) Hunt of Florence; sister, Betty Callahan; brother, Mike McDaniel; seven grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jenny Hunt.
Mrs. Hunt was a member of Christian Fellowship Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the 4th and 5th floor nurses of North Alabama Medical Center, Glenwood Nursing Home and Davita for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation. You may sign the guest book at wfunerals.com
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented