COLLINWOOD, TENN.
Sandra Joan Morris Smith, 70, died September 2, 2020. Visitation is 9 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood, with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Mr. James Smith of Collinwood, Tennessee.
