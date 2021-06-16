MUSCLE SHOALS — Sandra Kay Davis, 59, died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jim Davis. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

