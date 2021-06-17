MUSCLE SHOALS — Sandra Kay Davis, age 59, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Visitation will be Friday June 18, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Garner, Brandon Pritchett, Giles McDaniel, Bud Ward, Ethan Fischer, and Todd McHargue. Honorary Pallbearers are Dorothy and Tommy Williams, Suanne and Craig Sockwell, Maliya Fischer, and Jesse Pritchett.
Sandra was a member of Highland Park of Muscle Shoals, loved Alabama football and the beach and going on cruises and loved her family and grandchildren. Sandra had a great personality and was friends with everyone. She grew up in Indiana. She worked at Shoals Business Incubator for 20 years as the Administrative Assistant.
Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Parr; mother, Barbara June Daugherty; and father, Rance Mudd.
Survivors are her husband of 27 years, Jim Davis; grandchildren, Ethan and Maliya Fisher; brothers, Don Mudd (Pat) and Steve Mudd; sister, Leisa Fulton (Tim); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
