MOULTON — Sandra Kay Novem Foote, 58, died May 22, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Wade Cemetery in Iron City, TN.

