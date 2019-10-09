CHEROKEE — Sandra Kay Uselton Borden, age 58, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Frankie Smith and Troy Helton officiating. Burial to follow in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Juanita Uselton; stepmother, Betty Uselton; brothers, Alford and Edward Lee Uselton, Willie, Kenny and Walter Lambert; sisters, Sissy Haney and Barbara Green.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 43 years, David; son, David Lee (Katie McMinn); daughters, Amanda Arnold and Connie (Forest) Brown; brothers, Chad Uselton, Bobby (Betty), Gene (Debbie), Joe (Venus) and Ralph Lambert; sisters, Eloise (Donald) Jones, Faye (James) Dooley, Wilma Sotelo, Helen Peak, Kathy (Tom) Keller, Betty Walls and Mary Brown; and her grandchildren, Natalie and Brandon Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Tony Jones, Charlie Jones, Joe Lambert, Dewayne Wooten, Jerry Borden, Willie Lambert and Troy Helton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Wooten, Therman Cosby, Gene Lambert and James Dooley.
