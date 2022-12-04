OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Sandra Kaye Fuller Saul, 69, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on November 30, 2022 in Ocean Springs, MS.
She was born in Flint, Michigan on September 20, 1953, the daughter of James Cecil Fuller and Elizabeth Kathryn Fuller. Sandra was raised in Tuscumbia and Florence, AL where she graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1971 and St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in Birmingham in 1974. After nursing school, she was a Registered Nurse for Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, AL and other nursing positions in Florence. She moved to Virginia and worked as an RN for Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA for several years.
Sandra met her husband, Jonathan, a Navy Medical Service Corps officer in Norfolk, VA and as a navy wife, accompanied him to duty assignments in Norfolk, VA, Yokosuka, Japan, and Jacksonville, FL, and they retired in Ocean Springs, MS. As a navy officer’s wife, she was active in voluntary outreach programs to assist young navy family households while their active-duty spouses were called away from home to serve the navy.
She loved animals more than anything in the world and loved her cats Roxie, Sylvester, Shadow, Woody, and Big Willie, the loves of her life. She had a soft heart for all animals and wanted to adopt every dog or cat at the local animal shelters if she could. She was an avid reader and loved books on true crime stories, unsolved mystery stories, and American history. She absolutely loved visiting theme parks, especially Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, VA to ride the thrilling roller coasters with her husband. She enjoyed experiencing diverse world cultures, having lived overseas in Japan and her fond travels throughout Europe. Her favorite travels were in rural America, especially the southern Appalachian states where she felt right at home.
During high school, she loved theatre and enjoyed play acting roles as a member of the Drama Club. She joined the Future Nurses of America and decided to pursue a career in nursing and ultimately became a Registered Nurse, her dream job. Her caring and compassionate nursing demeanor bode well to not only helping her patients, but any friend or stranger she met that needed help with anything. “Others before self” was the mantra she lived by.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, James Cecil Fuller and Elizabeth Kathryn Fuller; and numerous relatives from Florence-Tuscumbia, AL and the Tidewater area of Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Lt. Commander Jonathan O. Saul, Medical Service Corps, United States Navy (Ret.); daughter, Molly Robin Saul, Ocean Springs, MS; brothers, Patrick Fuller, Florence, AL and Michael Meadows, Tuscumbia, AL; aunt, Mildred (Thomas) Thornton, Muscle Shoals, AL; uncle, James Lawrence Harrell, Portsmouth, VA; brother-in-law, William L. (Lis) Saul, Lafayette, LA; niece, Lauren Fuller Jones, Lebanon, TN; nephew, Scott Meadows, Tuscumbia, AL; and cousins, Michelle Harrell Wyatt, Virginia Beach, VA, Monica Harrell, Chesapeake, VA, Todd Harrell, Virginia Beach, VA, Wanda Mitchell, Tuscumbia, AL, Deborah Kelley, Florence, AL, Regetta Robertson, Florence, AL, Chris Robertson, Florence, AL, Amy Robertson, Florence, AL, Selina Robertson, Florence, AL, and Amanda Robertson Tucker, Florence, AL.
Sandra’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Deidra Taylor, Rose Alexander, and Natasha Banks for their loving care and personal assistance to help Sandra in her difficult times of need, as well as the hospice team from SAAD.
In honor of Sandra’s love for animals, donations may be made to the South Mississippi Humane Society in memory of Sandra.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. A private family service will be held at a later time. View and sign online tributes at www.bokfh.com.
Commented