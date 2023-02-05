FLORENCE — Sandra Freeman Krieger, age 75, passed away February 3, 2023. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 10, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in St. Florian. A rosary will follow at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Charles Krieger. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

