DECATUR — Sandra L. Bello, 66, died January 2, 2021. Visitation will be today from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Decatur City Cemetery. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield, is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.