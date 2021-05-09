FLORENCE — Sandra Kaye Lard, 76, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held May 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., in the Antioch Freewill Baptist Church. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with final arrangements.

