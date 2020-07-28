FLORENCE — Sandra Lea (Snoddy) Lovelady, 71 of Florence, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was a member of Florence First Assembly Church and a retired educator from both Shelby County and Sheffield City School Systems.
Mrs. Lovelady was preceded in death by her parents, Sam R. and Laura Snoddy. She is survived by her son, Tim McNeill (DeAnna); daughter, Lara Davis (Phil); brother, Steve Snoddy (Bonita); grandchildren, Warren McNeill and Kate Collier.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Morris, Kyei, the CCU nurses and staff of North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to HASRA (Hearts of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt) 306 Knights Bridge Road, Florence, AL 35630.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
