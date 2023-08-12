FLORENCE — Sandra Lee Goodman, 82, a native of Memphis, TN and resident of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her residence. Sandy was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister who lived each day to its fullest. She grew up in northwest Arkansas, graduated from The University of Arkansas, and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She retired from the job she was passionate about as a high school English teacher. She taught at Whitehaven High School, Memphis Prepatory School, and Evangelical School in Memphis. In 2005 Sandy moved to Florence, AL where she was an active member of Woodmont Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian who lived her faith on a daily basis.

