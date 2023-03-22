TUSCUMBIA — Sandra Leigh Hall, 57, died March 16, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home Chapel Russellville. Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you