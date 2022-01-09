CHEROKEE — Sandra Tapp Lilley, 79, died Friday, January 7, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Barton Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Barton Cemetery Fund.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.