SHEFFIELD — Sandra “Sandy” Kay Lovelady, 71, Sheffield, closed her eyes on earth and opened them in Heaven on Thursday, February 10, 2022. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 2 p.m., with Ernie Emmons and Chad Holder officiating.
Sandy lived in Sheffield all her life, graduated from Sheffield High School in 1969, and loved her family and friends. She was saved at age 10 and was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Welty Lovelady; her parents, James J. and Alice Bevis; her brothers, Roy T. Bevis, Elmer E. Bevis, and Larry W. Bevis; nieces, Sharon K. Pace and Lisa Bevis; sister-in-law, Helen Bevis.
Sandy leaves behind two sons, Scotty L. Lovelady and Terry W. Lovelady; daughter, Amy D. Lovelady; brother, Jimmy Bevis; sister, Mary Alice Pace (“Peanut”); three sisters-in-law, Linda, Wanda, and Martha Bevis; many nieces, nephews, and family through marriage; and her dog, Sally.
The family sends love to her friends, Carolyn, Sarah, Barbara “Boo”, Ruth, Kay, and Dianne, who were all so special to her.
Special thanks go to Heather Fritz and Don Heinkle and staff and to Dr. Ridgeway and Matthew and staff for their care.
Sandy wished all of us love and happiness!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented