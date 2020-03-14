FLEMING ISLAND, FL — Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Lynn Baron, 53 of Fleming Island, FL, loving wife of 24 years to Gene Baron of Fleming Island, FL, devoted mother to her sons John Baron and Matthew Baron of Fleming Island, FL, was born May 23, 1966 in Florence, Alabama to loving parents Charles and Ann (Montgomery) Rickard. Sandy is also survived by her cherished mother and father-in-law, Ron and Gerri Baron of Fleming Island, FL; brother-in-law, Jeff Baron Fleming Island, FL; sister, Laura, and, brother-in-law, Tony Wallace of Muscle Shoals, AL; and brother, Tim Rickard of Indiana. Called to heaven by God, she passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park, FL after a lengthy battle with many illnesses. Sandy graduated from Central Heights High School in Florence, Alabama. Following high school, she received her Associates Degree in Paralegal Studies. She spent most of her career in Insurance Defense Litigation Law. Her strong faith in God came from her parents and sermons and teachings at New Hope Church of Christ in Florence, AL. In her free time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, cooking, going to the beach, traveling, shopping, and was an Alabama football fan. Sandy was loved by everyone she came in contact with. Sandy will be remembered as having a big, caring heart and being the most devoted wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Sandy was the epitome of a true Southern Belle. Her husband would like to lovingly thank family, friends, nurses, doctors, New Hope Church of Christ, and everyone who helped and prayed for Sandy and her family in the past several years of her illness. Her husband would like to give special thanks and love to his mother (Sandy’s mother-in-law) Gerri Baron for all her love, caring and devotion to helping with Sandy whenever needed and unconditionally. May God Bless each and every one of you.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several uncles, aunts, and other family members. Other survivors include five nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and extended family. Private services will be held for family only. In lieu flowers, a donation to help with her son’s future educations and expenses would be her wishes at: gofundme.com/Baronboys.
