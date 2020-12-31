BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Sandra Maxwell Leather, 67, died December 30, 2020. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery.

