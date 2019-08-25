KILLEN — Sandra Melton Ray, 66, of Killen, Alabama, passed away August 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and close friends. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home on Helton Drive in Florence, AL. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Brother William Talley and Brother Henry Melton officiating. Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery in Killen, Alabama.
She was a long time member of Faith Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lorene Melton. Survivors include her loving husband, Lonnie; son, Alan; daughter, Krista Ray Trimm (Clay); grandchildren, whom she adored, Connor (9) and Kaylee (6) Trimm; sister, Shelia Blackstock; brothers, David Melton (Brenda), Roger Melton (Carol); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Grigsby, Avery Faile, Dwight Holley, Russell Melton, Jason Melton, and Bob Melton.
Sandra was born in Florence, Alabama on January 17, 1953. She graduated from Brooks High School and was married to her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Ray, for 47 years. Springtime was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed planting and tending to her flowers/plants and spending as much time outdoors as possible. However, her favorite activities included anything involving her grandchildren. She absolutely doted on them and spoiled them continuously. She loved to travel until her health issues prevented her from doing so. She also loved to find projects for Lonnie to do around the house.
After her children were grown, Sandra worked and retired as an Assistant Manager from Office Depot. After retirement, she spent time helping her friend Donna Angel at “From the Beacon Hill” where she enjoyed attending home accessory and clothing markets.
The family would like to give thanks to Drs. Daugherty, Patel, Norgard and Collins at Northwest Alabama Cancer Center. Also, special thanks to the superb staff at Community Care Hospice for their love, patience and understanding, especially Hannah Putnam, whom Sandra came to adore.
