MUSCLE SHOALS — Sandra Kay Randolph, 74 of Muscle Shoals, died Thursday, February 3, 2022. There will be a visitation Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel. Garry Lovette will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
Sandra was a native of Tuscumbia and worked as a nurse’s aide.
She was preceded by her husband, Terry George Randolph; son, Bobby Randolph, parents, B.R. and Katie Weems; and brother, Butch Weems.
Sandra is survived by her sons, George Randolph, Chris Randolph, Mike Randolph, Brian Randolph, and Jason Randolph; and grandchildren, Mikalea, Gavin, Kanin, Kamren, Katlin, Allan, and Ella.
Her sons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Kamren Randolph, Kanin Randolph, Robert Jeffreys, and Michael Zills
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented