SHEFFIELD — Sandra Rawls Nesbitt, 86, of Sheffield, AL passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. There will be a graveside service held for the family only. Brother Zach Richards will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Sheffield all of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Maxwell Nesbitt and son, Gary Rawls Nesbitt.
She is survived by her daughter, Lizabeth Nesbitt; sisters, Pat Russell and Kaye Jeffreys.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented