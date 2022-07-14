RUSSELLVILLE — Sandra Rich Taschner Aytug of Russellville, passed away June 8, 2022 at the age of 65, after a long battle with cancer. She was laid to rest on June 10, 2022 at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Russellville.
Sandra was born and raised in Florence. She worked as a seamstress at HD Lees for 24 years and at Leisure Creations for eight years. She loved working so much that she continued to work while taking her treatments. She had so many wonderful work friends that she loved and talked about often. She loved telling everyone about her girls and grandkids. She kept a positive outlook during her sickness, often reassuring everyone else that she had faith in God. She will be greatly missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Taschner; husband, Roy Taschner; and father, Harl Rich.
She is survived by her loving husband, Selman “Sal” Aytug; her mother, Shirley Rich; her daughters, Tracy Handley (Brandon) and Carrie Hopkins (Danny); brother, Terry Rich; sisters, Renee Austin, Michele Horne (Gerald), and Dawn Griffin (Chris); five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We, the family, wish to extend our sincerest thanks to Sal, her husband, for taking such great care of her and always being by her side. We are also so thankful for the care provided by Clearview Medical Center, Dr. Heather Brody, with a special thanks to Karen Mann Brown, and Terrace Manor Nursing & Rehab Center.
