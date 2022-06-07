DECATUR — Memorial Service for Sandra Sharp Pounders, age 68, of Decatur will be today, June 7, 2022 at the Beltline Church of Christ with Brother Danny Pettus and Brother Curtis Sampley officiating. A time of visitation will be from 1:00 until service time at 2:00 p.m. today at the church.
Mrs. Pounders, who was born September 11, 1953 in Lauderdale County to James Wesley Sharp and Ruby Idella Martin Sharp, died on Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home in Decatur. She was a faithful member of the Beltline Church of Christ for many years. She was actively involved in various children’s ministries over the years. She had a special gift for sending cards of encouragement to all she encountered in life. She enjoyed baking, cooking, knitting, tending her flower gardens and canning items from the garden. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family who she dearly loved.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil T. Pounders; a son, Ilex Pounders (Sarah) of Nashville; a daughter, Holly Callahan (Eric) of Hartselle; three brothers, J.A. Sharp of Scottsboro, Roger Sharp of Wedowee and Albert Sharp of Florence; a sister, Marie Kiser of Muscle Shoals and a granddaughter, Aubri Pounders of Nashville.
