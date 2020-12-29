SHEFFIELD — Sandra Sue Davis, 69, of Sheffield, AL died on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Affectionally known by her family as “Sue.” Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brian Holden will be officiating. She was a proud graduate of Deshler High School attendee and supporter. She lived her life cherishing close relationships with her sisters who all live in the state. Rosie Holden (Elmer) of Tuscumbia, AL, Shelia Bendall (Gene) of Russellville, AL, and Cathy Fuller (Kenneth) of Mobile, and the late, Janet Marie Hairrell (JB) of Tuscumbia, AL. Sue was a very proud wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
Interwoven in her years of church service at Christ Chapel in Florence was her passion for knowing God on a deeper level through intense, intercessory and heart felt prayer. There is a list of those who were strengthened because she prayed for them and she used the gifts God gave her in creative and consistent ways to make a difference in the lives of all who knew her. She was a Christian with a heart for the mission field having helped fund and support many trips to Honduras and other parts of the world. Sue had a tremendous love for music and spent many hours at the piano. She will be remembered as a great woman.
Sandra Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Ronald Davis; her parents, Hildred Hester and Mary Hester McDougal; sister, Janet Marie Hairrell.
She had two sons, Gregory Monroe Davis of Muscle Shoals, AL and Carlos (Angie) Davis of Tuscumbia, AL; and one beloved grandson, Andrew Davis.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
