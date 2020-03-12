FLEMING ISLAND, FLA. — Sandy Lynn Rickard Baron, 53, of Fleming Island, FL, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after an extended illness.
Sandy loved working as a paralegal for law firms in Florence, AL, Cleveland, OH, Charlotte, NC, Birmingham, AL and Jacksonville, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Baron; sons, Matthew and John; parents, Charles and Ann Montgomery Rickard; brother, Charles Timothy Rickard (Leslie); sister, Laura Ann Wallace (Tony).
Sandy will be missed by many. There will not be a Memorial Service for Sandy.
