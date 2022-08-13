FLORENCE — Sanford Riley Curtis, 80, of Florence died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence.
A graveside service will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Bro. Reggie Bruce officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sanford served proudly in the US Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also loved Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies. He was a huge Alabama fan. He was a loving father, grandfather, and husband.
He was preceded in death by his dad Riley Curtis, mom, Nolie Staggs Curtis; grandchildren, Cabrielle Curtis and Makenzie Curtis; brothers, J.B. Curtis and Ronald Curtis.
Sanford is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Glenda Curtis; daughter, Casondra Jordan (Buddy); sons, Sanford L. Curtis and Shawn T. Curtis (Linda); grandchildren, Morgan Hill (Preston), Amy Curtis, Christian Posey, John Curtis, and Julie Curtis; great-grandchildren, Riley Hill, Harley hill, and Gracelynn Posey.
Pallbearers will be Jim Curtis, Barry Curtis, Buddy Jordan, Christian Posey, Preston Hill, and Chris Fritts.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
